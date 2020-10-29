Cowboys Home Opener Set for Friday Night

The Wyoming Cowboy football team will be looking to get into the win column with a home game against Hawaii on Friday night at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie. There will be limited attendance at the game but tailgating will not be allowed on UW property due to coronavirus concerns.

Last week, the Pokes opened the season with a 37-34 overtime loss to Nevada and lost their #1 quarterback in the process as Sean Chambers fractured his fibula on the first series of downs. Levi Williams took over at the quarterback spot and was 16-31 for 227 yards with a couple of TD throws and a rushing touchdown. But certainly, his performance was better in the 2nd half as opposed to the first.

The Wyoming defense will need to get serious after giving up nearly 500 yards of total offense to Nevada. Hawaii won their season opener over Fresno State 34-19 and the Rainbows have a dual-threat quarterback in Chevan Corderio. Hawaii rang up 552 yards of total offense in that game against the Bulldogs.

Some oddsmakers have the game at even-steven while others have the Pokes as a 1 point underdog. That will be a 7:45 start from Laramie on Friday night and you'll be able to listen to the game on K2 Radio in Casper and KCGY in Laramie.

Frank Gambino

Townsquare Media