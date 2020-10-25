Cowboys Lose to Nevada and Lose Sean Chambers Too

It was a tough way to start the season for the Wyoming Cowboy football team as they dropped a 37-34 overtime decision to Nevada in Reno on Saturday. It was heartbreaking to watch quarterback Sean Chambers pound the turf in frustration on the first series of downs as he went down awkwardly, injuring his ankle. The CBSSN television broadcasts indicated that Chambers broke his fibula which obviously keeps him out of action for quite some time.

2nd string quarterback Levi Williams entered the game and led the Cowboys on a big rally as the Pokes were down 28-6 in the 3rd quarter. Williams ran for a couple of scores and threw for another. John Hoyland kicked his 3rd field goal of the game with 23 seconds left in regulation to force overtime. In the first OT, Hoyland kicked another field goal but Nevada answered with a touchdown to win the game.

Wolfpack quarterback Carson Strong dissected the UW defense as he threw 420 yards with 4 touchdown passes. Plus, the Cowboy had some serious deficiencies in the punt return game.

So the Pokes are 0-1 on the season and will host Hawaii in Laramie on Friday night.

University of Wyoming

Townsquare Media