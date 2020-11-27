Cowboys Run Over Rebels, 45-14

Trey Smith ran for a career-high 164 yards, while Levi Williams had a career-best three rushing touchdowns, and the Cowboys dominated at UNLV, 45-14.

Wyoming (2-2) ran for 399 yards as a team. It was the most in a game since the Pokes rushed for 424 yards versus San Jose State on Nov. 3, 2018.

UW scored on the second play of the game and never trailed. Xazavian Valladay ran 78 yards for a touchdown and a 7-0 lead just 58 seconds into the game. The Cowboys followed with a drive that resulted in a John Hoyland 36-yard field goal. It was 10-0 in the first quarter.

Williams ran for a 15-yard score that made it 17-0 midway through the second quarter.

UNLV scored with 5-seconds left in the first half, which cut it to 17-7 at the break.

Williams added a pair of 1-yard TD runs, and Smith scored on a 28-yard run that stretched the lead in the third quarter to 38-7. The final UW touchdown came from Brett Brenton, who ran 19-yards with 7:37 left in the game.

The Rebels added a late TD for the final margin of 45-14.

The Pokes finished with 498 yards of total offense. Williams was 8-14 passing for 99 yards. He added 43 yards rushing. Valladay had 94 yards before he left the game with an injury. UW was plus-11 minutes in time-of-possession and went 9-15 on third down.

Wyoming’s defense had an interception, a fumble recovery, five sacks, and 10 tackles for loss. Chad Muma led the ‘D’ with 10 tackles and a career-best three sacks.

After the game, Coach Bohl, Braden Smith, Trey Smith, Chad Muma, and Levi Williams visited with the media via a virtual press conference.

UNLV (0-5) was held to 290 yards of total offense. QB Max Gilliam ran for 63 yards and one TD. He was 11-19 for 65 yards passing with an interception and was sacked three times.

The Cowboys return to action against New Mexico on Saturday, Dec. 5. The game will be played at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas and starts at 8:30 p.m., Mountain Time.