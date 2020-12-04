Cowboys Take on Lobos in Las Vegas

It’s back to Sin City for the second straight week for the Wyoming Cowboys, who will play the New Mexico Lobos on Saturday night.

The game is at Sam Boyd Stadium and will start at 8:30 p.m., Mountain Time. Due to COVID restrictions within the state of New Mexico, the Lobos can’t play there, so they moved their team during this season to Las Vegas and are playing at UNLV’s old stadium.

Wyoming (2-2) comes off a 45-14 victory over the Rebels in Las Vegas last week. Now they play the Lobos for the first time in a place other than Laramie or Albuquerque.

The Pokes continue to excel at running the ball and stuffing the run on defense. Offensively, UW is at 238 rushing yards per game this season, that’s No. 13 in the country. On the other side of the ball, the Cowboys give up just 104.5 yards per game, which is good for second in the Mountain West Conference and No. 14 nationally.

New Mexico (0-5) is under first-year head coach Danny Gonzales. Offensively they are averaging 398.2 yards and 20.2 points per game. Defensively, the Lobos allow almost 470 yards and 34.6 points per game.

New Mexico is guided on offense by QB Trae Hall. They’ll play two running backs, Bobby Cole and Nathaniel Jones, and Andrew Erickson is their leading receiver in terms of yardage.

This will be the 73rd meeting between the two schools. Wyoming leads the all-time series, 39-33. The Cowboys have won three straight in the series.

You can listen to the game on KOWB (AM 1290) in Laramie or on the KOWB app. It’s available on K2 Radio in Casper. You can watch the game on CBS Sports Network.