Cowboys’ Tourney Run Ends With Semifinal Loss

The Wyoming Cowboys' CIndrella run in the 2020 Air Force Reserve Mountain West Basketball Championship came to an end in an 89-82 loss to second-seeded Utah State in the semifinals on Friday evening in the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Cowboys were the first-ever No. 11 seed to play in the semifinals of the tournament.

The Pokes tied the game at 66-66 with 4:45 left in the game, but the Aggies responded with 13-0 run to take a 79-66 game with just over 1:28 left to go in the game. The Aggies hit 10-straight shots to close out the game.

The Cowboys finished the season 9-24 overall and became the first Number 11 seed to make it to the semifinals of the Mountain West Men's Basketball Championship.

SOURCE: Univerisity of Wyoming Athletics