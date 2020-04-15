Cowgirl Basketball Announces Five New Recruits

Wyoming women’s basketball head coach Gerald Mattinson welcomed five new players to the program on Wednesday.

The five recruits hail from five different countries. There are two transfers and three prep players. Of the new signees, three are forwards and two are guards.

Dagny Davidsdottir is a 6-1 forward and grad transfer from Niagara University. She averaged 4.8 points and 3.9 rebounds per game last season for the Purple Eagles. Davidsdottir is originally from Hveragerdi, Iceland. The other transfer is Iris Tsafara, a 6-0 guard from Athens, Greece. She redshirted last season at the University of South Florida.

The three high school recruits are 6-3 forward Paula Salazar from Barcelona, Spain, 6-1 forward Marta Savic from Zagreb, Croatia, and 5-10 guard Ola Ustowska out of Kartuzy, Poland.

“We are very pleased with our spring recruiting class,” Mattinson said in a state released by the University of Wyoming. "Each of these young women are very talented basketball players as well as quality students. We feel that their talents fit our style of play very well, they are all versatile players that can play multiple positions. They are excited to be Cowgirls, they are team players, and they want to help us win a championship!”

The addition of these five brings the current recruiting class to a total of eight for the 2020-21 season. Three players, Lexi Bull, Grace Ellis, and Landri Hudson, signed back in November.

