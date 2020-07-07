Cowgirls Add Outside Hitter in Emma Mitchell

Wyoming volleyball head coach Chad Callihan continues to add pieces to the Cowgirls’ 2020 roster with the addition of Emma Mitchell.

The grad-transfer from UAB (Alabama-Birmingham) was announced on Monday. She will join the Cowgirls this fall and have one year of eligibility for UW.

Mitchell is a 6-1 outside hitter, who is originally from Charlotte, NC. She appeared in 70 matches and started 51 during her career with the Blazers from 2017-2019.

In 2019, Mitchell led UAB with 290 kills, which was good for a team-high 3.02 kills per set. She also had 32 total blocks last year and averaged 2.28 digs per set. The 26 service aces by Mitchell was second for the Blazers last season. Her 231 kills in the 2018 season ranked second on the UAB squad.

Mitchell is one of eight newcomers on the Cowgirls’ roster for the 2020 season. Callihan added transfers Kaitlyn Gehler and Abby Olsen in April. Gehler spent the past two seasons at Memphis. Olsen was at Tyler Community College for the last two years. Those three join high school graduates Casady Berry, Corin Carruth, Trinity Correy, Naya Shime, and Zoee Smith, who signed back in November of 2019. Carruth and Shime starred at Kelly Walsh and Riverton High Schools in Wyoming, respectively. Both are three-time all-state selections and were finalists for the Gatorade Wyoming Volleyball Player of the Year award.

Wyoming volleyball reports for fall camp on Aug. 9. The 2020 season has yet to be announced and remains unknown due to COVID-19 concerns.