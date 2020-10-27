Cowgirls Announce Basketball Schedule

Ther Wyoming Cowgirls will play a Mountain West Conference schedule in basketball this season with 9 homes and 9 road games. The Cowgirls have three returning starters from a year ago, Quinn Weidemann, Alba Sanchez- Ramos, and Tommi Olson. Weidemann averaged 10 points a game last season with Sanchez Ramos throwing in 7 per game. Olsen by the way is from Worland.

The team also has 4 Wyoming natives in the squad, McKinley Bradshaw from Lyman, Natrona's Jaye Johnson, Paige Powell-Toomer from Cody, and Encampment as well as Yoder's Emily Buchanan. The Cowgirls will have 8 new players for the season that will start at the end of December. So here's the schedule for the upcoming season.

University of Wyoming

Dec 31 (Thurs) TBA Away San Jose State, CA

Jan 2 (Sat) TBA Away University of Nevada Reno, NV

Jan 6 (Wed) TBA Home Boise State University Laramie, Wyo.

Jan 9 (Sat) TBA Away Utah State University Logan, UT

Jan 13 (Wed) TBA Home Colorado State University Laramie, Wyo.

Jan 16 (Sat) TBA Home University of Nevada Laramie, Wyo.

Jan 21 (Thu) TBA Away San Diego State University San Diego, CA

Jan 23 (Sat) TBA Away UNLV Las Vegas, NV

Jan 27 (Wed) TBA Home Fresno State Laramie, Wyo.

Jan 30 (Sat) TBA Home University of New Mexico Laramie, Wyo.

Feb 3 (Wed) TBA Away Colorado State University Fort Collins, CO

Feb 6 (Sat) TBA Away Air Force USAF Academy, CO

Feb 11 (Thu) TBA Home UNLV Laramie, Wyo.

Feb 13 (Sat) TBA Home San Diego State University Laramie, Wyo.

Feb 17 (Wed) TBA Away Boise State University Boise, ID

Feb 20 (Sat) TBA Home Air Force Laramie, Wyo.

Feb 24 (Wed) TBA Home Utah State University Laramie, Wyo. (

Feb 27 (Sat) TBA Away University of New Mexico Albuquerque, NM

Mar 7 (Sun) TBA Neutral Mountain West Conference Las Vegas, Nev.

Mar 8 (Mon) TBA Neutral Mountain West Conference Las Vegas, Nev.

Mar 9 (Tue) TBA Neutral Mountain West Conference Las Vegas, Nev.

Mar 10 (Wed) TBA Neutral Mountain West Conference Las Vegas, Nev.