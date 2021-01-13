Cowgirls Fall to Boise State, 68-62

The Wyoming Cowgirls dropped their third straight Mountain West Conference game with a 68-62 loss at Boise State on Wednesday afternoon.

For the second straight game, the Cowgirls gave up a late run to Boise State.

Wyoming (4-5, 2-4) took the lead on a triple by Alba Sanchez Ramos with 3:45 left. That made the score 57-56.

In the last 2:36, the Broncos finished the game on a 12-5 run and swept the Cowgirls. Boise State took the lead on two free throws by Jade Loville. A steal led to another basket, and then the Broncos made 8-of-10 free throws for the victory.

Sanchez Ramos scored 17 points to lead Wyoming. McKinley Bradshaw added 14 points and six rebounds, and Dagny Davidsdottir contributed 12 points and six boards.

The Cowgirls shot 35.5 percent for the game. They had a 35-34 edge in rebounding and scored 14 points off 10 offensive rebounds.

Boise State (8-1, 5-1) shot 45 percent from the field. Loville scored 22 points for the Broncos.

Wyoming started with a 14-10 lead after the first quarter. Boise State shot 55 percent in the second period and held a 32-26 edge at halftime. A 9-1 run by the Cowgirls pulled them within 36-35 in the third quarter, but the Broncos held a 46-44 lead as the game went to the fourth. UW stayed within five early in the final frame and took its first and only lead of the fourth on the Sanchez Ramos 3-pointer with 3:45 left.

Wyoming returns to action on Saturday at home versus Air Force. Game time is 2 p.m. in Laramie.