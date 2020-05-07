Crash Closes Southbound I-25 Between Cheyenne and Colorado

3:15 P.M. UPDATE:

The crash has been cleared. Interstate 25 between the Colorado state line and Orin Junction as well as Interstate 80 between Walcott Junction and Laramie is closed to light, high-profile vehicles due to gusting winds.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A crash has closed a portion of Interstate 25 in southeast Wyoming.

The southbound lanes between Cheyenne and the Colorado state line are currently blocked at milepost 4.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation says all traffic must exit.

As of 1:52 p.m., the estimated opening time was unknown.

Wyoming Highway Patrol Sgt. Jeremy Beck says no one was injured in the crash.

