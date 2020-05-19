Create an Amazing At-Home Graduation Experience With These Items

As Amazon Associates, we earn on qualifying purchases.

Celebrating a special graduation at home? No problem! Whether you are near or far from your grad, there are lots of ways to make them feel celebrated and loved no matter the circumstances.

Amazon

You might say it to them all the time, so why not just spell it out plain and simple (or gold and sparkly!). Spice up your celebration space or use it for pictures you can send out to all your loved ones. I like this banner cause it's a little sassy but still fun.

Buy it: https://amzn.to/36a3d7X

Amazon

Show your pride with treats! If you're together, you can indulge yourself a little, but if you're sending it off as a gift, you know that your grad will have baked goods for days.

Buy it: https://amzn.to/3g1JkEt

Amazon

Gifts to say congrats are always great, but sometimes the easiest and best gift is money! Let your grad pick out just what they want, and isn't the cap-shaped box so clever?

Buy it: https://amzn.to/2ABEDB0

Amazon

Okay, I know this one might be a little cheesy but it's a really sweet, timeless message to give to someone about to start on a new journey in life. You can't go wrong!

Buy it: https://amzn.to/3dZpBUc

Amazon

I love the slight snark of this insulated tumbler. They come in lots of colors so you can pick the one that suits your grad best.

Buy it: https://amzn.to/2AH9VGJ

Amazon

The hardest part of doing big life events while isolating is feeling like you're missing out on sharing it with your loved ones. Luckily technology takes some of the sting out, so make sure you're connected with a webcam so you can see and celebrate with friends and family no matter how far they may be physically.

Buy it: https://amzn.to/36inOH5