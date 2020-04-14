6 Creative Ways to Explore Your Backyard With the Kiddos

As Amazon Associates, we may earn on qualifying purchases.

Kids have a curiosity that cannot be tamed, but luckily you don't have to go very far out your door to keep em busy. Find out something new and fun about your own home and backyard together!

A lot of kids like to dig in the dirt anyway, so why not sow interest in growing things and creative play? The tools are sturdy enough to withstand even the toughest kids, and it's a great outlet for their energy.

This card game is portable, simple and fun! It's an easy way to get the little ones moving, and even though it's designed for the outdoors, you could give it a go inside as well if adventuring outside isn't an option.

Take the scavenger hunt to another level with this spy-themed walkie-talkie game! It's good for children but extra fun if your kiddos are a little older. Honestly it's pretty fun for the grown-ups too.

This binoculars set from Golden Frog is a safe, fun and easy way to encourage your child's interest in their natural environment. This unbeatable value set includes high-quality children's binoculars, a safety whistle, a temperature gauge and a built-in compass for navigation and orientation. It's so cute to watch them really get engaged with their surroundings in a new way.

Not only does this book get kids excited about exploring the outdoors, it's filled with hands-on educational outdoor activities―like crafting bird feeders out of fruit, pressing flowers, creating sundials and so much more. If you can't make it outside, you can still keep busy while learning and having fun at the same time.

This one's the real deal baby! It's like a combo of everything else on this list all in one; it has optical 5X binoculars, a flashlight, compass, magnifying glass, butterfly net, bug catching kit AND another scavenger hunt. Get your little explorer off on a fun learning adventure!

