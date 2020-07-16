Creator of “Yellowstone” Just Shared What Will Be Final Season

I have learned both good news and bad news about the TV show "Yellowstone". The bad news is we may know when the series will end. The good news is it won't be soon according to a recent interview with the show's creator.

Good Housekeeping shared details of an interview with show creator Taylor Sheridan that was done by Deadline. Here's a key quote from the Deadline interview:

Well, I know how it ends. I know how the series ends, and you have to move in a straight line toward that end. You can’t walk in circles, waiting to get there, because the show will stagnate. So, you have to keep moving forward, and there have to be consequences in the world, and there has to be an evolution toward a conclusion.

Taylor goes on to say maybe 2 more seasons beyond season 4 which is in production right now. Even with my challenged math skills, that would be 6 seasons in total which sounds about right.

One other interesting takeaway from the Deadline interview is the challenge of filming in this pandemic era. They initially were shooting at multiple locations including Utah, but are now only filming on the Chief Joseph Montana ranch which we shared pictures of a few months ago.

I can't recall a TV series since Longmire that has been embraced by Wyoming natives as much as Yellowstone has. It will be interesting to see where they take they show from Season 4 until its finale whenever that is.