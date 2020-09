The Brush Creek Fire burning roughly 40 miles southwest of Douglas grew slightly and is now listed at 475 acres in size, according to state forestry officials.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 127 personnel are working on the fire. There are three crews, 10 engines and one helicopter.

Firefighters were expected to deal with high winds through Wednesday.

The fire started around 1 p.m. Sept. 15. A cause is under investigation.