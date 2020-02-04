Crews Knock Down Fire at Cheyenne Apartment, No Injuries Reported

UPDATE:

Cheyenne Fire Rescue spokesman Scott Smith says crews were called to the scene at 8:57 a.m. and had the fire out at 9:20 a.m.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Firefighters knocked down a fire at an apartment in central Cheyenne Tuesday morning.

The fire started sometime before 9:30 a.m. in the 400 block of E. 17th Street, according to the City of Cheyenne's Facebook page.

The fire forced officials to close the intersection of Evans Avenue and E. 17th Street, but it has since reopened.

No injuries have been reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

We will update this story as soon as we have more information.

​​