Crews Rescue Dog From Cameron Peak Fire, Reunite With Owner

Cameron Peak Fire deputies found a stray dog running around during September 25 evacuation orders in Larimer County.

The Larimer County Sheriff's office took to Twitter in hopes of finding her owner.

It turns out the dog's name is Rosie and, with the power of social media, her owner has been located. Rosie was reunited with her family.

Rosie's story could have ended much differently if not for the tireless efforts of crew members working to control the Cameron Peak Fire.

The fire grew an additional 9,000 acres on Saturday. It is now the third worst fire on Colorado record.

The Sunday morning (Sept. 27) official update puts the fire at 124,021 acres with 25% containment.