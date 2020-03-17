CRMC Announces Updated Visitation Guidelines

Cheyenne Regional Medical Center has announced updated guidelines for visitors in light of the growing coronavirus outbreak.

The following rules will take effect on Wednesday, May 18:

COVID-19 is highly contagious, spreading primarily through contact with an infected person when they cough or sneeze, or through droplets of saliva or discharge from the nose that are airborne or land on a surface. In order to keep our patients and staff safe and to reduce the risk that COVID-19 might spread within our health system, Cheyenne Regional has established the following restrictions on access and visitation to all visitors and guests:

EMERGENCY DEPARTMENT

ACCESS:

The CRMC Emergency Department entrance (on the corner of Warren St. and 23 rd Street) will remain open 24 hours-a-day for Emergency Department access.

VISITATION:

Only one designated visitor/support person will be permitted with an Emergency Department patient.



CRMC WEST CAMPUS

ACCESS:

The southwest door of the south parking garage will be the entrance for patients who have appointments in the hospital/medical office building and for designated visitors. To be allowed entrance into the hospital and the medical office building, patients and visitors must not be showing signs (fever or coughing). Visitors will be screened for coughing and fever.

No valet service is available at this entrance.

VISITATION:

Only one visitor/support person will be allowed to visit or accompany a patient.

Visiting hours will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The patient will need to designate a single visitor/support person for the duration of the patient’s stay.

Patients who are admitted and being screened or are positive for COVID-19 will not be allowed to have visitors.

CRMC CANCER CENTER

ACCESS:

The Cancer Center entrance on the corner of House St. and 24 th Street will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

VISITATION:

Only one visitor/support person will be allowed to visit or accompany a patient.

Visiting hours will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

CRMC EAST CAMPUS

ACCESS:

East Campus patient access is through the main doors only at 18th St. (from the large circle driveway on the south side).

VISITATION:

Only one visitor/support person will be allowed to visit or accompany a patient.

Visiting hours will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The patient will need to designate a single visitor/support person for the duration of the patient’s stay.

CHEYENNE REGIONAL MEDICAL GROUP (CRMG):