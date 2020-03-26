CRMC, Laramie County Emergency Operations Center Accepting Masks

While homemade masks aren't ideal, Cheyenne Regional Medical Center and the Laramie County Emergency Operations Center say they'll take them.

CRMC has established a web page -- cheyenneregional.org/patients-visitors/covid-19-information/donation-information/ -- with donation information and a YouTube video that shows how to make homemade masks.

The hospital is also accepting donations of personal protective equipment (PPE), such as N95 masks, gowns, face shields and gloves as well as the quarter inch elastic needed to make homemade masks.

Anyone wishing to donate these items can deliver them to the CRMC Foundation office at 408 E. 23rd Street. There is a donation box with instructions on the porch of the house.

To arrange a donation to Laramie County EOC please email emaresourcerequest@laramiecounty.com.

Cheyenne Regional Medical Center Posts Video On Making Facemasks

