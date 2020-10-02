CRMC Launches Campaign Focusing on Opioid Use Disorder

Cheyenne Regional Medical Center has launched a three-month, multimedia campaign in Laramie County focusing on opioid use disorder, the hospital said Friday.

According to Angela Vaughn, CRMC’s community health project manager, opioid overdoses were responsible for 66 deaths in Wyoming in 2018, 42 percent of which were from legal prescriptions.

“While there are certainly valid medical reasons for using a prescribed opioid medication, it’s important that Laramie County residents fully understand the dangers and risks and discuss possible alternatives to opioid use for pain management with their providers," said Vaughn.

The campaign is focused on educating the public about the signs and symptoms of opioid addiction, helping someone who has overdosed, encouraging people who have an addiction to get help and reducing the stigma of opioid addiction.

“Opioid addiction is a medical disorder, not a character flaw,” said Vaughn. “As a first step, it’s important to educate and encourage people to consider alternatives to opioid use for pain management. But if someone has become addicted, they need to know where to turn for help.”

Information about opioid use disorder, including signs and symptoms and how to get help, is available

