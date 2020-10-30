CRMC Reinstates No Visitor Policy as Local COVID-19 Cases Surge

Cheyenne Regional Medical Center is reinstating its no visitor policy beginning at 7 p.m. this Sunday "due to the recent surge in community spread of COVID-19 in Laramie County and the spike in patients at CRMC being treated for COVID-19," the hospital said Friday.

"The number of COVID-positive patients we are caring for has more than doubled over the past two weeks," said Dr. Jeff Chapman, CRMC's Chief Medical Officer.

As of Friday morning, CRMC was caring for 29 COVID-positive patients, seven of whom were in the ICU.

CRMC President and CEO Tim Thornell says the no visitor policy will remain in effect until there is a significant decline in local cases of COVID-19 and in the number of patients being treated for COVID-19.

“Our staff and medical providers are doing an outstanding job of responding to this surge,” said Thornell. “But it’s our job to ensure they can do their work in as safe an environment as possible and that our patients aren’t put at an additional risk of being exposed to the novel coronavirus.”

Below are specifics of the no visitor policy.

No visitors are allowed except in the following instances. In those instances, visiting hours are from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.:

Maternity: One designated visitor for duration of patient’s stay.

Neonatal Intensive Care Unit: Two parents or guardians are permitted per 24-hour period.

Pediatric patients (under the age of 18): Two parents or guardians can be designated, but only one parent or guardian can visit at a time per 24-hour period.

Special-needs patients (with a medical or behavioral disability): One caregiver is allowed per 24-hour period.

End-of-life patients: Two visitors are allowed.

Outpatient procedures: If necessary, one person is allowed to accompany a patient for support.

No visitors under the age of 16 are allowed. (If a patient comes to the emergency department with a minor child, the child will be allowed to remain with the patient if there is no other family member present to care for the child.)

In addition:

Visitors are required to provide their own face covering and must wear it for their entire visit, including in patient rooms and in all common areas.

Visitors must practice proper hand hygiene by washing with soap and water or using hand sanitizer.

Upon entry, visitors will be screened for travel history, temperature, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat and exposure to COVID-19.

Visitors should enter and exit through the designated patient and visitor entrance/exit door. (Main Hospital: located in the south parking garage on the corner of 23rd St. and House Ave. East Campus: located at the main entry on the south side of the building.)

No one who is COVID-19 positive, being tested for COVID-19 or is symptomatic will be allowed to visit.