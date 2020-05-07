CRMC, Vitalant To Collect Plasma From Recovered COVID-19 Patients
Cheyenne Regional Medical Center [CRMC] is working cooperatively with a national community blood service provider, Vitalant, to collect blood plasma from people who have recovered from the COVID-19 virus and use it to help people who are critically ill.
According to a CRMC news release, the plasma contains antibodies that may give coronavirus patients a boost in fighting the disease. CRMC and Vitalant are working to identify qualified plasma donors, according to the release.
The criteria for donors are as follows:
- Prior diagnosis of COVID-19, documented by a laboratory test
- Complete resolution of symptoms for at least 14 days
- Meet all other current FDA donor eligibility requirements to donate plasma
- People who may be eligible to donate are being asked to apply through the Vitalant website.