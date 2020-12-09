Crowbar & Grill In Laramie Closing For The Foreseeable Future

2020 has not been an easy year for business and a local favorite in Laramie will be shutting their doors for the foreseeable future, according to a post made on the businesses' Facebook page yesterday.

While we’ve done our best to stay afloat through this difficult time, with a heavy heart, we inform you that Crowbar will be shutting the doors December 23rd until further notice. Going into our slowest months, we’ve decided this was our only option to give us the best chance for reopening as soon as possible. Fingers crossed for February, maybe sooner! But maybe later.

TWO MORE WEEKS to get your favorite Crowbar burgers, pizzas, and fries!

Please stay safe Laramie and take care of each other through this very tough winter ahead. We love you all so much and will be excited to serve you again. Thank you for all of your support.

The encouraging sign from this post is they plan to reopen so it's not a total Covid-19 casualty. A lot of businesses are having similar issues, let's hope that it won't be a continuing theme and these local folks will be able to continue serving their communities.

The Crowbar & Grill opened it's doors to the community of Laramie back in 2012 and has been a staple of the town for dining since. As mentioned, you still have time to stop and support them before they close their doors.