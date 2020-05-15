‘Cruise the Legend’ – Saturday Night in Cheyenne

What is something the whole family can do to get out of the house and be a part of the community, while also being safe in the time of COVID-19? Reviving a weekly tradition from our youth seemed like the perfect idea to the organizers of Cheyenne Cruise Nights.

Near the end of April, a bunch of Cheyennites that loved cruising the strip wanted to bring back cruising in downtown Cheyenne, just like in the old days. Now a few weeks later it is becoming a tradition again. Parking, waving and driving have become a way for families to get out and be a part of something while staying safe. Plus, it's become a great opportunity to get some to-go from one of the Cheyenne restaurants downtown and have a sort of parking lot picnic.

Come out and Cruise the Legendary Cheyenne Strip. See many of Cheyenne's finest custom cars. Bring out the family, see your neighbors and enjoy the spring weather that Cheyenne is famous for! No need to have a special classic car or Hot Rod, Cruise in your family sedan or your pickup truck. The more cars, trucks and motorcycles the better! We'll see you all downtown this Saturday night! - Cheyenne Cruise Nights There no formal start to the evening, just like in the old days, the cruising just kind of starts around 7:00 PM Saturday in downtown Cheyenne.

Organizers say the route most people have been cruising is similar to the classic Cheyenne cruising route from the past, "The Cheyenne strip is Central Ave from 8th Ave south to Lincolnway then left on Lincolnway 1 block to Warren Ave. follow it North all the way back up to 8th Ave. left on 8th back to Central and repeat"

You don't need a fancy or classic car to be a cruiser, all vehicles are welcome they say. But, be on the lookout for some awesome old-time roadsters.

The folks with Cheyenne Cruise Nights do ask that everyone who does come downtown on Saturday be sensible and safe. Keep social distancing and don't gather in large groups, don't' drink and drive. "Have respect for the folks who live along Central and Warren Avenues," organizers add, "Keep the Burnouts and Blowing Coal to a minimum...There are too many people along the strip just watching and someone will get hurt!"