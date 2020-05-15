‘Cruise the Legend’ – Saturday Night in Cheyenne
What is something the whole family can do to get out of the house and be a part of the community, while also being safe in the time of COVID-19? Reviving a weekly tradition from our youth seemed like the perfect idea to the organizers of Cheyenne Cruise Nights.
Near the end of April, a bunch of Cheyennites that loved cruising the strip wanted to bring back cruising in downtown Cheyenne, just like in the old days. Now a few weeks later it is becoming a tradition again. Parking, waving and driving have become a way for families to get out and be a part of something while staying safe. Plus, it's become a great opportunity to get some to-go from one of the Cheyenne restaurants downtown and have a sort of parking lot picnic.
MORE: Cheyenne Restaurant Listing – Pick-Up and Take-Out
Come out and Cruise the Legendary Cheyenne Strip. See many of Cheyenne's finest custom cars. Bring out the family, see your neighbors and enjoy the spring weather that Cheyenne is famous for! No need to have a special classic car or Hot Rod, Cruise in your family sedan or your pickup truck. The more cars, trucks and motorcycles the better! We'll see you all downtown this Saturday night! - Cheyenne Cruise Nights