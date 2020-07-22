Cruise The Legend To Benefit Cheyenne Depot Museum

Nick Dodgson is at it again. This guy not only is an incredibly busy man with a couple of businesses including Midas and Cheyenne Motorsports, but you may also know him as Nick The Midas Guy on KGAB’s weekend program Kar-Gab. Nick also started a weekly cruise with tons of beautiful old cars that cruise around Cheyenne, and they like to raise money for various charities.

Well, if there were ever a special week to do special things for a special cause in Cheyenne, this would be it. Nick and his jolly group of cruisers are holding a special Cruise The Legend to Benefit the Cheyenne Depot Museum.

A little about the Depot from Cheyenne Cruise Night's Facebook Event stated

The Cheyenne Depot Museum serves as steward for the Historic Union Pacific Depot, which has anchored downtown Cheyenne since 1887. As a private, 501 3c non-profit entity the Cheyenne Depot receives no government funding, and relies solely on museum admissions and gift shop sales, event rentals, and private donations. Over the last few months, and in those to come, all three of those revenue streams have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. While we are now open to the public in the museum and gift shop, visitors are limited, and the cancellation of Cheyenne Frontier Days and Fridays on the Plaza, as well as our inability to host vendors and private events have left us. We must rely on Private Donations to see us through. The Depot and its Plaza are the heart of Cheyenne and its history. Please help us be able to remain that fixture in the future as we move through these events as a community. Thank you for your support!!

Kudos to Nick and the gang for helping out the train depot. You can donate here.