The itching question: Do we need to worry about getting COVID-19 from mosquitoes?

We're all spending more time outside, now that the weather is nice and, well, we're bored. But, the mosquitoes are out, too... So, should we be concerned that a mosquito could transfer COVID-19 from person to person?

A Colorado State University PhD researcher from the Department of Microbiology, Immunology and Pathology, Emily Gallichotte, answered this question for CBS4 Denver, and she says it's pretty unlikely. See video from CBS4 below, full report here.

A Purdue University professor echoed the same sentiment, but also reminded us that there are still illnesses besides the coronavirus that we should be aware of (like West Nile).

'It’s important that people remain vigilant about tick and mosquito-borne diseases like Zika virus, West Nile virus and Lyme disease,' the university said, explaining that 'there won’t be enough attention afforded to these other diseases' if people only regard COVID-19.

So, no, you likely won't get COVID-19 from a bug bite, but spraying up before you go out is still important. Larimer County shared that, like the coronavirus, West Nile affects older populations, and those with immune disorders, more than a young healthy population. Mild symptoms can include fever, head and body aches and more, but 80 percent of infected people don't really show symptoms. Find more on West Nile virus here.