CSU Vets Perform Groundbreaking Dog Surgery

A lucky schnauzer and its owners were part of the first heart surgery of it's kind. Our own Colorado State Veterinarians were hands-on in this groundbreaking moment.

The CSU vets had traveled to China earlier this year as an educational trip to learn about a new medical device. They ended up being asked to perform a procedure using the new device. The patient was a 7-year-old miniature schnauzer who had been given only a few months to live due to his advanced stage of heart failure.