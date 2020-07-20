CSU Working on Possible New COVID-19 Test Similar to Pregnancy Test

Digital Team

Researchers at Colorado State University have inked a licensing deal for a potential new COVID-19 detection test, the university said in a press release. 

The viral detection technology that researchers at CSU have invented would not only be small, 'fast, portable and more accurate than currently available COVID-19 tests,' but would also be inexpensive, the school said. The test would compete with current COVID-19 testing... and would work kind of like a pregnancy test.

Brian Geiss, Chuck Henry and David Dandy are the CSU researchers using their combined backgrounds in virology, chemistry and chemical engineering to make a 'paper-based lateral-flow' device, meaning it reads in the way that a home pregnancy test does.

'I am very much a believer that if you don’t get a technology like this into someone’s hands who can make and produce it, it’s just an academic exercise,' Henry said in the press release. 'It was a big deal for us to move this into a product that will help people.'

The testing device is now in a licensing deal with Quara, so that it can move into engineering and design phases and hopefully be available in the next year. You can read more about it here.

 

Filed Under: Colorado State University, NOCO Virus Tracker
Categories: Cheyenne News
