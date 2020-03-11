Customized Hand-Washing Instructions Based on Your Favorite Song

Enter a song and this website will create a hand-washing how-to.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, "clean hands save lives." As many of us were taught, it's always a good idea to wash your hands. Your hands can transmit germs if you touch your face, mouth, nose, etc. The CDC says a proper hand washing should take at least 20 seconds, or two rounds of the song "Happy Birthday." But what if you're sick of singing "Happy Birthday" when it's not anyone's birthday?

Enter, WashYourLyrics.com.

This nifty website will curate a step-by-step washing guide for you based on your favorite song. You simply enter a song title and artist, then click "generate." Out pops a hand-washing poster with a proper cleaning method for that song. Feel free to memorize it or download it for personal use. You could print it out and place it in your office or your kids' bathroom. They might have more fun washing their hands to the tune of "Let It Go" from the movie Frozen than "Happy Birthday."

Give it a try and share your posters with us on social media!