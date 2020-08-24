Cyanobacterial Blooms in Granite Spring Reservoir

A recreational use advisory for Granite Springs Reservoir has been issued by the Wyoming Department of Health due to harmful cyanobacterial blooms (HCB).

HCBs are known to cause health risks for people and animals.

Any lakes and reservoirs under a recreational use advisory are not closed, as HCBs may only be present in certain areas of the water and conditions can change frequently.

The advisory, however, will remain in place until the bloom is gone.