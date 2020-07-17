I was lucky to have Jim Walter, the Vice President of Visit Cheyenne in the studio this morning. Not only was it really cool to learn that Jim and I have a Western New York connection, he also dropped some huge info on a new promotion Visit Cheyenne is doing with Local Breweries and Distilleries in Laramie County. If you like BOGO deals you're going to love this!

It's kind of like doing a county wide beer walk. You'll put in a FREE order on Visit Cheyenne's web page and it'll text you to get By One Get One Free deals at places like Freedom's Edge Brewing Company, Accomplice Beer Company, Black Tooth Brewing Company in Cheyenne, Danielmark's Brewing Company, Pine Bluff's Distilling and Chronicles Distilling when they open back up. You'll go to those locations and the bartender will put a pin in your profile so you'll have proof for your work.

Once you get all of your BOGOs, you go to the Train Depot and get an awesome stainless steel pint glass with the Daddy Of The Malt logo on it, so everyone can see how awesome you are when you're using it.

‘Grease your holler’ with the Daddy of the Malt! Grease your holler' with the Daddy of The Malt! Sip your way through the unique flavors of Cheyenne’s craft beverage scene – four breweries and a distillery. Explore the Daddy of the Malt Craft Beverage Trail and discover the modern-day “thirst parlors” of Cheyenne. Not only will you get BOGO deals on drinks at every stop, but if you redeem them all, you can stop in at the Visit Cheyenne Visitor’s Center in the Cheyenne Depot Lobby to receive a free Daddy of the Malt stainless steel commemorative pint glass to take home! The pass is FREE and will be delivered via email or text to be used immediately, so savings are just a tap away! Hop along, little dogie and sign up now.

If you're wondering, yes, I have already downloaded mine. I mean, it's Friday, of course I'm going to start to work on my BOGO beers from the amazing craft beer and distillers in Laramie County.