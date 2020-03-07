Dad’s Donuts & The Boys Brew Has Opened Second Location

Cheyenne now has a second location of Dad's Donuts & The Boys Brew open.

The new location is off 501 E. Pershing Blvd. It opened this past Wednesday (March 4th). The first location for Dad's Donuts & The Boys Brew has been open at 715 S. Greeley Hwy for almost a year.

Fred and Lynn Boykin are the owners of the bakery and stated the importance of opening the second location in order to meet demand. Lynn Boykin said:

There really isn’t a bakery and donut shop for this part of town. Our customers kept asking us for a location in this area.

The Boykin family is a fifth-generation baking family as donut recipes are made from scratch and have been passed on to Fred from his great-grandfather for both of the stores.

The Pershing Boulevard location is open daily from 4 a.m. to noon. while the South Greeley Highway location is open daily from 3 a.m. to 3 p.m.