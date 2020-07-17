The number of reported lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday rose to 1,678, with 391 probable cases, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

The health department also reported 1,282 recovered lab-confirmed cases and 308 recovered probable cases. The number of deaths statewide remained at 24.

In Natrona County, the number of confirmed cases rose to 150 with 24 probable cases.

Statewide, Fremont County had the most confirmed cases at 365, with 52 probable cases; followed by Laramie County with 247 confirmed cases and 120 probable cases; then Uinta County with 178 confirmed cases and 41 probable cases..

As of Tuesday, the state health laboratory had completed 31,369 tests, and commercial labs had completed 30,029 tests.

As of Tuesday, 8.4% of confirmed cases had required hospitalization, 63.7% had not required hospitalization, and the rest were unknown. (This information reflects only hospitalizations reported to the Wyoming Department of Health, therefore this information may be incomplete. This number indicates the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness. It does not indicate the number of patients currently hospitalized.)

As of Tuesday, 29.9% of confirmed cases had underlying health conditions such as heart disease, lung disease or diabetes; 47.6% had no underlying health conditions; and the rest were unknown.

Of the lab-confirmed cases by race and ethnicity, 58.1% identify as white, 21% identify as American Indian, 16.1% identify as Hispanic and 1.3% identify as Black.

Most cases were in the 19-29-year age group at 24.4%, followed by the 30-39-year age group at 16%, and the 40-49-year age group at 15.7%.

The most reported symptoms of confirmed cases were coughing -- this category includes fatigue and loss of smell and/or taste -- at 53.2%, followed by headache at 47.2%, and muscle aches at 45.5%.

The Wyoming Department of Health continues to recommend social distancing, and wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where social distancing is not possible or reasonable.

These are the cases by county. The Wyoming Health Department said the first number shows laboratory-confirmed cases; the second number shows probable cases. Probable cases are defined as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

Albany: 48 (7).

Big Horn: 27 (4).

Campbell: 74 (19).

Carbon: 17 (14).

Converse: 18 (11).

Crook: 9.

Fremont: 365 (52).

Goshen: 9 (2).

Hot Springs: 10 (3).

Johnson: 18 (4).

Laramie: 247 (120).

Lincoln: 40 (12).

Natrona: 150 (24).

Niobrara: 1 (1).

Park: 80 (9).

Platte: 3 (1).

Sheridan: 30 (9).

Sublette: 11 (6).

Sweetwater: 151 (11).

Teton: 151 (36).

Uinta: 178 (41).

Washakie: 38 (5).

Weston: 3.

