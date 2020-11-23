Daisy Ridley Says She’s ‘Totally Satisfied’ With Rey’s ‘Star Wars’ Ending

There are a lot of words I could use to describe the end of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. “Frustrating” ... “disappointing” ... “exasperating” all come to mind very quickly.

But Daisy Ridley, who starred as Rey in all three Star Wars sequels from Disney, shares none of those feelings, or the complaints underneath them. She says she is “totally satisfied” with how Rey’s storyline resolved by the end of The Rise of Skywalker. That’s right: Clone Palpatines, ghost fleets, hidden planets, Force healing — totally satisfied.

That’s what Ridley told IGN in a recent interview. Here are her full comments:

I think for me the beauty of Episode IX is it ends with such hope and such potential. I just feel like that was Rey's perfect ending. The big battle was in Episodes VII, VIII, and IX ... I feel totally, totally satisfied with how that story finished. I just don't know what else she could do that I didn't have to do.

Asked if she would be interested in getting her own streaming series on Disney+, the way Obi-Wan Kenobi and Cassian Andor from Rogue One have upcoming on Disney+, Ridley didn’t seem particularly excited by the idea. Speculating on what Rey would be up to after The Rise of Skywalker, Ridley remarked “I think really she's probably running around the forest somewhere having a great time.” (I guess she didn’t watch the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special.) In other words: Don’t hold your breath for Star Wars: The Return of Rey.