NASCAR superstar Dale Earnhardt, Jr., and his wife, Amy, are selling their one-of-a-kind mansion in Key West, Fla. Listed at $3.7 million, the Civil War-era home has been completely restored with an unusual pirate theme running throughout the lavish abode.

According to the listing with Sotheby's International Realty, the 5-bedroom, 3-bathroom home also includes 2 partial bathrooms for a total of 3,306 square feet. Built in 1863, the home has been completely and lovingly restored, but it retains many of its unique historical elements, including a hidden secret hatch door through which you can spy on people in the parlor.

The listing states that the house has "one of the deepest and largest pools in Key West, reportedly being about 13 to 14 feet deep." A gate from the porch off the second floor opens above the pool, allowing those brave enough to chance it to dive from the second floor.

The pool area is one of the most eye-catching parts of the house, with a covered cabana area and lushly cultivated greenery that extends all the way around the lavish .203 acre of grounds. There's also a long front porch that runs the length of the house, and the stunning interior rooms feature oversized windows that give them an unusually spacious feel.

The pirate theme is inspired by another aspect of Key West history, and it carries throughout various parts of the house, but nowhere is it more evident than the kitchen. The space features rope-lined barstools seated at what looks like a ship's bar, with a ship's wheel attached on one end, while the skull and crossbones display on one wall.

The grounds also include a guest house that currently features one large bedroom, but there are plans drawn up to convert it into a 2-bedroom, one bath guest cottage.

Take a look at the spectacular property by scrolling through the pictures below.

See Inside Dale Earnhardt, Jr.'s Pirate-Themed Florida Estate:

