Dan + Shay Could Set a Record at the 2019 ACM Awards

The 2019 ACM Awards could be a huge night for Dan + Shay. The country duo is nominated six times at the upcoming awards show, and have the potential to set an ACMs record.

Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney are nominated for Duo of the Year, Album of the Year, Video of the Year, Music Event of the Year, Single of the Year and Song of the Year at the 2019 ACM Awards. Six wins is the current record for most number of wins at a single ACM Awards show, so if they were to win all six of their nominations, they'd tie a record currently held by Chris Stapleton, Faith Hill and Garth Brooks, who each won six trophies in 2015, 1999 and 1991, respectively.

However, because Smyers earned an additional four nominations as a producer, he could re-set that record for most wins at a single ACM Awards ceremony. For his production work on Dan + Shay's self-titled album, Smyers is nominated a second time for Album of the Year, Music Event of the Year, Single of the Year and Song of the Year as well.

"SIX NOMINATIONS. Wow, thank you @acmawards and all the voting members for making us feel loved this morning," Dan + Shay write on Instagram. "Additionally, thank you country music for giving us a home to tell our stories and chase our childhood dreams. We are forever grateful for your support and community."

The 2019 ACM Awards are set to take place in Las Vegas, Nev., on April 7, and air live on CBS beginning at 8PM ET. The ceremony will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

