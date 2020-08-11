Dan + Shay have announced more than 30 tour dates for 2021 as the duo looks to resume their Arena Tour. Their long break will stretch deep into the new year, however — the new dates don't begin until after Labor Day 2021.

Aside from one summer 2021 festival date, Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney have a clear touring calendar until Sept. 9, when the Arena Tour begins in Greenville, S.C. The "I Should Probably Go to Bed" singers will then span the country through early December, playing three shows most weekends with a break in mid-October.

Dan + Shay waited as long as they could to announce the cancelation of their 2020 tour, but by June it was clear major tours wouldn't happen be happening this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Of the announced 2021 tours in country music, the duo's begins the latest (most are starting up in June). Maren Morris' 2021 RSVP the Tour is set to begin in late April.

What Is Dan + Shay's Best Song? Here's Our Top 10:

"This tour is so important to us. We've worked our entire lives to get to this position. You guys have supported us, you've given us a platform, you've given us the stage to get up there and do what we love every single night," Smyers says in a video to fans. "We promise when we come back in 2021, the shows will be even bigger and even better than they were before ... We are so eager to get back out there for you."

No details about who might be opening the tour have been released, nor have any new ticket details. "I Should Probably Go to Bed" is the second song from an upcoming project, following their No. 1 cross-genre hit "10,000 Hours" with Justin Bieber.

Dan + Shay's 2021 Arena Tour Dates:

Sept. 9 — Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Sept. 10 — Charlottesville, Va. @ John Paul Jones Arena

Sept. 11 — Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun Arena

Sept. 14 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Arena

Sept. 16 — New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

Sept. 17 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena

Sept. 18 — Greensboro, N.C. @ Greensboro Coliseum

Sept. 23 — Louisville, Ky. @ KFC Yum! Center

Sept. 24 — Milwaukee, Wisc. @ Fiserv Forum

Sept. 25 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center

Oct. 1 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Oct. 2 — Chicago, Ill. @ United Center

Oct. 3 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena

Oct. 17 — Glendale, Ariz. @ Gila River Arena

Oct. 20 — San Francisco, Calif. @ Chase Center

Oct. 21 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center

Oct. 23 — Salt Lake City, Utah, Vivint Smart Home Arena

Oct. 24 — Denver, Colo. @ Pepsi Center

Oct. 28 — Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center

Oct. 29 — Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome

Nov. 4 — Orlando, Fla. @ Amway Center

Nov. 5 — Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena

Nov. 12 — Omaha, Neb. @ Chi Health Center

Nov. 13 — Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center

Nov. 14 — Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center

Nov. 20 — New Orleans, La. @ Smoothie King Center

Nov. 21 — Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center

Dec. 3 — Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena

Dec. 4 — Hershey, Pa. @ Giant Center

Dec. 5 — Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center

Dec. 7 — Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden