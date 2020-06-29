Dan + Shay's musical talents have earned them millions of fans over the years. And now, they have made a few more groupies in the Muppets.

On Thursday (June 25), the hitmaking country duo consisting of Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney stopped by The Not-Too-Late Show With Elmo to perform one of Sesame Street’s most classic songs. After receiving a warm welcome from the program’s fuzzy and friendly host, Elmo, Dan + Shay treated a live audience of kids and Muppets to a harmony-filled rendition of “I Don’t Want to Live on the Moon.”

For their performance, Smyers provided the song’s accompaniment on acoustic guitar while seated on a stage prop shaped like a crescent moon. Mooney, meanwhile, utilized his signature vocals to sing the lyrics, sharing a message of having a desire to return home after traveling to far-off places, such as the moon.

“Though I'd like to look down at the earth from above / I would miss all the places and people I love / So although I may go, I'll be coming home soon / 'Cause I don't want to live on the moon,” Mooney wistfully sings while Smyers harmonizes along, gently picking the strings of his instrument.

The Not-Too-Late Show With Elmo, a Sesame Street spinoff, was made as a way to entertain kids before bedtime. The show, which premiered on streaming platform HBO Max on May 27, emphasizes different parts of children's nighttime routines and features a whole host of celebrity guests. Aside from Dan + Shay, the family-friendly show has featured early guest-appearance by familiar faces like Kacey Musgraves, the Jonas Brothers, Pentatonix, Lil Nas X and more.

Dan + Shay recently postponed their scheduled 2020 the (Arena) Tour due to the uncertainties brought on by the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The trek has been rescheduled for 2021, although no dates have been revealed at this time.