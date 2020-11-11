More than a year after releasing their mega-hit duet single "10,000 Hours," Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber finally came together to perform it in person at the 2020 CMA Awards show on Wednesday night (Nov. 11).

Recorded within the somewhat eerie and empty arena at the Hollywood Bowl, the country duo and the pop superstar delivered a simple, yet stunning performance of the song which beautifully showcased their shared harmonies. With Dan Smyers accompanying them on the piano, Shay Mooney and Bieber performed further than six feet away from each other, but their vocals blended beautifully. Toward the end of the song, Mooney was able to show off that insane vocal range of his, eliciting an adorable smile from Bieber.

"10,000 Hours" became a massive hit after its release, simultaneously topping Billboard's Country Airplay, Hot Country Songs, Country Streaming Songs and Country Digital Song Sales charts in January.

It also made a splash on the nominations list of the 2020 CMAs, coming up in three categories: Single of the Year, Musical Event of the Year and Music Video of the Year. That meant that pop superstar Bieber notched his first-ever three nominations at the country-focused awards show.

Of course, Dan + Shay are comparatively old hat as CMA nominees. In addition to being up in three categories for "10,000 Hours," they also took home Vocal Duo of the Year in 2020, an award they also won in 2019.

Dan + Shay have been nominated in the Vocal Duo category every year since 2014, but have often been edged out for the trophy by first Florida Georgia Line, then Brothers Osborne, who have taken turns keeping a three-year grip on the win over the course of the last six years.