Dan + Shay Announce 2020 Arena Tour Dates
Dan + Shay announced more than three dozen tour dates for 2020. The Arena Tour will find the country duo and "10,000 Hours" hitmakers headlining sporting arenas nationwide next year, beginning with Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on March 6.
The trek will including 16 dates in March and April before a five-month-long break. They'll resume on Sept. 17 in North Little Rock, Ark., and continue through Oct. 31 in Tacoma. Wash.
It's a coast to coast tour that stays within the continental United States. No opening act has been announced yet. See all 37 dates below.
Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney teamed up to write their new single "10,000 Hours" with Jessie Jo Dillon, Jordan Reynolds and Jason "Poo Bear" Boyd. The country duo told Taste of Country they heard Justin Bieber's voice on it from the very beginning and were shocked he agreed to cut a verse and chorus with them. They also filmed the music video together and are co-promoting the song across their socials. Bieber's 2020 Tour plans have not yet been announced although some have speculated the two acts may hit the road together at some point.
*Note: the below list of tour dates was updated to reflect the postponement of 15 dates due to the coronavirus.
Dan + Shay's The (Arena) Tour 2020 Tour Dates:
March 6 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena
July 30 -- Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center
July 31 -- Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center
Aug. 1 -- San Antonio, Texas @ AT&T Center
Aug. 6 -- Louisville, Ky. @ KFC Yum! Center
Aug. 7 -- Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena
Aug. 8 -- Oro-Medonte, Ont. @ Burl's Creek Event Grounds
Aug. 13 -- Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center
Aug. 14 -- Kansas City, Mo. @ Sprint Center
Aug. 15 -- Chicago, Ill. @ United Center
Aug. 21 -- Calgary, Alb. @ Prairie Wind Park
Aug. 28 -- Milwaukee, Wisc. @ Fiserv Forum
Aug. 29 -- Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center
Sept. 10 -- Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Sept. 11 -- Charlottesville, Va. @ John Paul Jones Arena
Sept. 12 -- Greensboro, N.C. @ Greensboro Coliseum
Sept. 17 -- North Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena (f.k.a. Verizon Arena)
Sept. 18 -- St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center
Sept. 19 -- Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena
Sept. 24 -- Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
Sept. 25 -- New York City @ Madison Square Garden
Sept. 26 -- Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena
Sept. 28 -- Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center
Oct. 1 -- Orlando, Fla. @ Amway Center
Oct. 2 -- Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena
Oct. 3 -- New Orleans, La. @ Smoothie King Center
Oct. 5 -- Indianapolis, Ind. @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Oct. 8 -- Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center
Oct. 9 -- Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden
Oct. 10 -- Uncasville, Conn. @ Mohegan Sun Arena
Oct. 11 -- Hershey, Pa. @ Giant Center
Oct. 15 -- Denver, Colo. @ Pepsi Center
Oct. 16 -- Salt Lake City, Utah @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
Oct. 17 -- Las Vegas, Nev. @ T-Mobile Arena
Oct. 21 -- Glendale, Ariz. @ Gila River Arena
Oct. 23 -- San Francisco, Calif. @ Chase Center
Oct. 24 -- Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center
Oct. 29 -- Boise, Idaho @ ExtraMile Arena
Oct. 30 -- Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center
Oct. 31 -- Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome