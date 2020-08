Dan + Shay's Arena Tour has been put on hold for many of the dates in 2020. With those dates being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the duo started planning dates for 2021.

Manny Carabel, Getty Images

We now have an official date for Colorado. Dan + Shay's Arena Tour will be coming to the Pepsi Center on October 24. Tickets are still available to the show and can be purchased HERE.

