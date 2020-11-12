‘Dangerous High Wind Event’ For Cheyenne, Laramie, SE Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning about a "dangerous high wind event" in southeast Wyoming starting today [Nov. 12].

The area covered by the warning includes both Cheyenne and Laramie as well as much of southeast Wyoming.

The agency posted this statement on its website:

"A dangerous high wind event is taking shape across southeast Wyoming over the next 48-72 hours that will impact travel on Interstates 80 and 25. First off, a High Wind Warning is in effect through 2PM today for I-80 near Arlington. Wind gusts to 65 mph are expected with this warning. A low pressure system is forecast to track across Montana and northern Wyoming through Saturday. Winds are expected to begin ramping up after midnight tonight, becoming really strong through the day Saturday. Could see wind gusts in excess of 80 mph across the watched area. Winds this strong will blow over tractor trailers and high profile vehicles. Additionally, some snow is expected out west of the Laramie Range , especially in the Snowy and Sierra Madre Ranges where whiteout conditions are likely to occur. May be a good time to stay out of the mountains, if you were planning to go out that way for the weekend. If planning travel through southeast Wyoming tonight through Saturday night, prepare for travel delays and possible road closures.''