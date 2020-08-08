Darius Rucker raised more than $200,000 for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital through the 2020 Darius & Friends benefit concert.

Normally held at the Ryman Auditorium in June, Rucker turned his annual event into a livestream concert that aired on LiveXLive on July 30 in light of the ongoing spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Following a '90s country theme, Rucker called on friends Clint Black and Tracy Lawrence to be part of the performance that streamed live from the Grand Ole Opry.

Rucker delivered a set of his hits including "Alright" and "Come Back Song," and debuted his new single "Beers and Sunshine," while Lawrence and Black delivered signature hits including "Find Out Who Your Friends Are" and "A Good Run of Bad Luck," respectively.

The show raised $255,000 for the hospital's lifesaving mission that never bills its families for treatment, bringing the total raised for the hospital through the yearly concert to more than $2 million.

“Even though gathering in person for our normal show wasn’t possible this year, we still wanted to do as much as we could to support the great work happening at St. Jude," Rucker says in a press release. "I’m so thankful to my friends Clint Black and Tracy Lawrence for helping that ’90s Country vision still come to life, and to the folks at LiveXLive for bringing this concert to everyone’s screens at home.”

Rucker founded the Darius & Friends benefit concert in 2009 after touring the hospital in Memphis. Past performers include Brooks & Dunn, Luke Bryan and Ashley McBryde, among many others.

To make a donation to St. Jude, visit their official website.

