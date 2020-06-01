Darius Rucker Says He’s Broken ‘Down to My Core’ After George Floyd’s Death

Darius Rucker's approach to racism in America is changing after the death of George Floyd and the protests that have followed. The singer shared a lengthy note to fans on Facebook Monday afternoon (June 1), in which he admits "this whole thing just really breaks me down to my core."

George Floyd, a black man, died in handcuffs when a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck to restrain him following an arrest on suspicion of using a counterfeit $20 bill last Monday (May 25). Since then, protests have taken place in major cities across America to express outrage at his death in police custody. The incident was caught on tape by civilians, and has since been shared wide on social media.

"My heart goes out to George Floyd," Rucker writes, "and to all of those whose loved ones have been taken because of the color of their skin. No man should die that way."

Rucker goes on to share that he’s experienced racism his entire life and often figured "that’s just the way it is." However:

It is no longer alright for me to perpetuate the myth that things are okay. I have kids whom I love and cherish, and to watch them go through this, to feel their anguish and anger trying to deal with this is heartbreaking for me. The question that keeps coming up is ‘will it ever change?’ And my answer now has to be ‘YES.’

Rucker's full statement (seen below) closes with a call to come together and listen to one another with love and honesty, especially when there are disagreements. The "Wagon Wheel" hitmaker is one of only a handful of black men who’ve enjoyed success in country music, but his success has opened doors for artists like Jimmie Allen and Kane Brown, both of whom have also shared meaningful responses to this racial injustice with their fans on social media.

Thomas Rhett — who is raising a black daughter — Tim McGraw, Lady Antebellum and many more have joined a call for change after George Floyd's death. The music industry is set to make a community-wide statement on Tuesday (June 2) with #TheShowMustBePaused. The day will find nearly every major record label plus many publishers, publicists and artists not going about their normal business and instead discussing ways they can make meaningful change.