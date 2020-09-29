Podcasts are the perfect creative outlet for the pandemic era. You don’t need to worry about Covid testing or limiting the number of people on a film set, or figuring out how to enclose your production staff inside a germ-free bubble. You just set up a microphone in your closet or office and go nuts.

The longer the coronavirus pandemic continues, the more we’ll likely see big-name movie and TV talents moving into the world of podcasts — like today’s news that David S. Goyer, the co-writer of Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight Trilogy (along with Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice), is producing and co-writing a new podcast called Batman Unburied. The podcast will “explore the darker aspects of Bruce Wayne’s psychology.”

Here’s what Goyer said about the news in a press release:

‘I’ve been a fan of narrative podcasts for some time and was looking for the right story — returning to Batman seems like the perfect opportunity,’ said Goyer. ‘We’ll be using the unique advantages of audio to dig into the more nightmarish members of the Dark Knight’s Rogues Gallery.’

Other comic book heroes have already gotten their own narrative podcasts; Audible made a podcast of Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman, and Marvel’s produced two seasons of a podcast about Wolverine. Goyer’s Batman series will debut on Spotify in 2021.