Date of Game Changed for the Wyoming-Nebraska 6-Man Shootout

The annual Wyoming-Nebraska 6-man Football Shootout has been postponed to July 24 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wyoming head coach Jack Cobb told WyoPreps that both coaching staffs agreed to push it back to allow for more time to see if they can play the game this year with all the restrictions involved with the pandemic.

A few other summer traditions, like the annual Wyoming Shrine Bowl and Wyoming-Montana All-Star Basketball series, have already been canceled due to concerns with the coronavirus.

The ninth meeting in this series was originally scheduled for June 6 in Chadron, NE. Wyoming holds a 5-3 edge in the series after winning last year’s game, 52-50, with a “Hail Mary” on the game’s last play.

Click the link below to see this year’s Wyoming team roster and coaching staff.