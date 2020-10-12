Dear Colorado, One of Your Towns Has Been Taken Over By Elk

There are towns with elk and then there are towns with ELK. This is that second one.

Jason Miller captured this jaw-dropping moment in Estes Park, Colorado where you can see there are probably more elk than people.

During rutting season, this part of Colorado is quite lively when elk herds tend to be seen where people are. Last year, the elk had their own police escort.

Elk are so prevalent in Estes Park that one bull even went shopping for souvenirs and snacks a few years ago.

Welcome to rutting season in the west when the wildlife rule pretty much everything.