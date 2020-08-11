Dear Losers, Please Stop Putting Graffiti on our Wyoming Rocks

I don't like to get angry. You wouldn't like me when I'm angry. But, I'm mad after seeing yet another example of losers putting graffiti on our gorgeous Wyoming rocks.

I want to be clear that the family you see in this video are not who I'm talking about. They were simply passing by the highway on I-25 and decided to pull over to check out the rock formation. This is their video.

Here's what they said on YouTube:

Wow!... So I have gone into Wyoming many times and have occasionally noticed these rocks right off of the interstate highway just south of the Wyoming border on I-25. It is on the east side of the highway. If you are interested in visiting this place make sure to look for the sign that says "You Are Entering Wyoming"

Good for them that they just admired the rocks for what they are and ignored the awful graffiti.

Just for fun, I decided to look up the statutes for destruction of government property. There's a lot of legal speak, but this is the part I'd like to see done to these losers:

The penalties for violations of this section are tied to the extent of the property damage. As amended on September 13, 1994, if the damage exceeds $100, the defendant is subject to a fine of up to $250,000, ten years imprisonment, or both.

Does the damage exceed $100? You're destroying the very landscape of Wyoming, losers.

There is nothing else I can add to this other than it makes me angry and sad. These rocks were one of the first things we saw when my family entered Wyoming and one of the reasons we love it. Anyone who practices this kind of juvenile behavior needs to have the long arm of the law put a big smack down on them. Where's Wyatt Earp when you need him?