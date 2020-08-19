‘Death on the Nile’ Trailer: Poirot Is Back on the Case

For an old-fashioned whodunit, 2017’s Murder on the Orient Express did surprisingly well in theaters; grossing more than $352 million worldwide. And since it was based on a mystery novel by Agatha Christie, there’s plenty of potential sequels starring her quirky detective Hercule Poiriot (played in this series by director Kenneth Branagh). The first is Death on the Nile, with Poirot investigating a new case while on an Egyptian vacation.

As in Murder on the Orient Express, Branagh’s surrounded himself with an all-star cast, including Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Annette Bening, Letitia Wright, and Russell Brand. Returning with Branagh for the sequel are Murder on the Orient Express screenwriter Michael Green and actor Tom Bateman as Poirot’s friend Bouc. Watch the trailer below:

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot’s Egyptian vacation aboard a glamorous river steamer turns into a terrifying search for a murderer when a picture-perfect couple’s idyllic honeymoon is tragically cut short. Set against an epic landscape of sweeping desert vistas and the majestic Giza pyramids, this tale of unbridled passion and incapacitating jealousy features a cosmopolitan group of impeccably dressed travelers, and enough wicked twists and turns to leave audiences guessing until the final, shocking denouement.

Death on the Nile is scheduled to open in theaters on October 23.