Deck Out Your Dorm Room With These Decor Essentials

As Amazon Associates, we earn on qualifying purchases.

Heading off to school? Make sure your door room is furnished with all the essentials this fall. Check out our list of cool bedding, decor and more!

Amazon

Head off to college with everything you need right from the start. Everything in this set is designed to not only fit a Twin XL bed (which is the standard dorm room bed) but also elevate your entire dorm life experience, including a stylish Twin XL reversible comforter, a mattress topper to tame that college mattress and give you a supportive and restful sleep, a clip lamp, two under-the-bed storage units and more.

Buy it: https://amzn.to/30ntQEW

Amazon

I have a cart like this in my office and I wish I'd had one in my dorm room. Whether you're storing books, bathroom toiletries, snacks - seriously it can hold and organize just about anything and something about that three-tier style just looks cute and tidy no matter what.

Buy it: https://amzn.to/31d6otn

Amazon

Organization and storage are key when you're in a small space, and this desktop piece offers all that while still looking chic and modern. It's actually two pieces that can be set up together or separately - whatever works best for your desk!

Buy it: https://amzn.to/3gr6fsz

Amazon

Display your memories both new and old with this trendy macrame photo hanger. Got a lot of photos to show off? They offer a larger version as well.

Buy it: https://amzn.to/30t11ax

Amazon

I can't stress enough that tablespace (and space in general) is at a premium in most dorm rooms, so anything that can extend it is a must-have. A low-profile wall-mounted shelf is another way to add some storage without taking up a lot of space!

Buy it: https://amzn.to/3gsh11R

Amazon

Since dorms are pretty temporary, there isn't much you can do to the walls to personalize them, but this beautiful tapestry is a creative way to make your room your own without having to paint or make big alterations.

Buy it: https://amzn.to/3gshFfN