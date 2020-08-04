Deck Out Your Dorm Room With These Decor Essentials
As Amazon Associates, we earn on qualifying purchases.
Heading off to school? Make sure your door room is furnished with all the essentials this fall. Check out our list of cool bedding, decor and more!
OCM College Dorm Room Essentials 27-Piece Varsity Collection
Head off to college with everything you need right from the start. Everything in this set is designed to not only fit a Twin XL bed (which is the standard dorm room bed) but also elevate your entire dorm life experience, including a stylish Twin XL reversible comforter, a mattress topper to tame that college mattress and give you a supportive and restful sleep, a clip lamp, two under-the-bed storage units and more.
Buy it: https://amzn.to/30ntQEW
SPACEKEEPER 3-Tier Slide Out Storage Cart
I have a cart like this in my office and I wish I'd had one in my dorm room. Whether you're storing books, bathroom toiletries, snacks - seriously it can hold and organize just about anything and something about that three-tier style just looks cute and tidy no matter what.
Buy it: https://amzn.to/31d6otn
Jerry & Maggie - Desktop Organizer
Organization and storage are key when you're in a small space, and this desktop piece offers all that while still looking chic and modern. It's actually two pieces that can be set up together or separately - whatever works best for your desk!
Buy it: https://amzn.to/3gr6fsz
Mkono Hanging Photo Display Macrame Wall Hanging
Display your memories both new and old with this trendy macrame photo hanger. Got a lot of photos to show off? They offer a larger version as well.
Buy it: https://amzn.to/30t11ax
BedShelfie The Original Bedside Shelf
I can't stress enough that tablespace (and space in general) is at a premium in most dorm rooms, so anything that can extend it is a must-have. A low-profile wall-mounted shelf is another way to add some storage without taking up a lot of space!
Buy it: https://amzn.to/3gsh11R
HOTMIR Wall Tapestry Hanging
Since dorms are pretty temporary, there isn't much you can do to the walls to personalize them, but this beautiful tapestry is a creative way to make your room your own without having to paint or make big alterations.
Buy it: https://amzn.to/3gshFfN