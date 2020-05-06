Dee Jay Silver is Bringing ‘The Country Club’ to Cowboy Country

Saturday nights on 106.3 Cowboy Country are taking things to a new level with 'The Country Club with Dee Jay Silver'! Starting this Saturday (May 9th), and every Saturday, you can catch it from 7 p.m. to midnight.

With his DJ, remixing, and hosting skills, Dee Jay Silver is bringing a whole new experience for your Saturday nights on 106.3 Cowboy Country. 'The Country Club with Dee Jay Silver' is an absolute dance party featuring mashups and mixes and country's biggest superstars with some newcomers as well.

Dee Jay Silver also brings his access to country's biggest hitmakers with music news, interviews, and other current events. Silver has toured extensively with Jason Aldean, and has shared the stage with the likes of Kane Brown, Randy Houser, Florida Georgia Line, Jake Owen, Brad Paisley, Chris Young, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Cole Swindell, Tyler Farr, Rascal Flatts, Thomas Rhett, Luke Combs, and many more

The party is starting this Saturday night and will continue each Saturday to follow from 7 p.m to midnight with 'The Country Club with Dee Jay Silver' only on 106.3 Cowboy Country, Cheyenne's #1 for new country!